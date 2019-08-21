As a clinical pharmacy specialist in palliative care at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and president of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, I have followed The Post’s series on the opioid epidemic. To achieve a health-care system that adequately addresses this crisis, it is vital to establish a team-based, patient-centered approach that focuses on the patient’s medical condition and integrates the appropriate use of medications for opioid-use disorder.

Given the role opioid medications play in care and treatment of pain management, individualized approaches that comprehensively assess patient variability in drug response and other underlying medical conditions are needed.

Misuse of pain medication can be avoided by medication optimization to ensure rational use of opioids, with optimal pain-management outcomes achieved through comprehensive medication management. Medication optimization is key to a comprehensive patient-centered approach to management of pain and other chronic conditions. Clinical pharmacists are essential team members in a modern, multidisciplinary approach to chronic pain.

As Baltimore and other communities across the country struggle to bring this public-health crisis under control, we must prioritize a comprehensive strategy — including a team-based approach to care that fully uses clinical pharmacists, the health professionals best suited to optimize medication use.

Suzanne Amato Nesbit, Baltimore

Read more letters to the editor.