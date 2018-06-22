The photograph accompanying the June 14 news article on melting ice wasn’t “worth a thousand words” because it used the wrong dictionary [“Antarctic ice-melt rate has tripled in past decade”]. Photographs of lonely penguins and polar bears and melting glaciers fail to communicate the correct message on sea-level rise: It is already occurring, will get a lot worse and threatens homes, businesses and entire ways of life along our coasts. To make this story real, people need to see what will happen in cities such as Washington and Annapolis, small towns on the Chesapeake Bay and the beaches in New Jersey, Virginia and North Carolina where locals go on vacation. More meaningful images would be those that show tidal flooding already occurring in Annapolis and other coastal cities and towns. Maps and graphs can illustrate the extent of areas under future threat. Arresting photos of what our favorite places will look like underwater can help us grasp the problem.

For decades, images of melting glaciers have failed to impel a sense of urgency for action to combat climate change. Different pictures would tell the true story of the realities we face.

Sally Kelly, Chevy Chase

The writer is a volunteer with Citizens' Climate Lobby.