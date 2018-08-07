The July 31 Health & Science article “Legal alternative to assisted suicide is widely used,” suggested that the only alternatives for the terminally ill require a pill or an IV.

At 83, with a broken hip and too frail to survive an operation, my aunt was being maintained with pain medications and was, for her, ignobly sustained on Medicare and welfare, as many terminally ill people are . With no resolution in sight, she just quit eating and drinking. I admire her.

And I’m a little embarrassed that I didn’t think of suggesting this earlier for my mother, who, after a severe stroke, didn’t have enough brain left to think of anything herself. She died six months later of emotional upset that induced fibrillation. I failed. My aunt was right. I was a young 55 back then and learned a lot.

Ed Takken, Alexandria