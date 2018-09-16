San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an National Football League game in October 2016. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Regarding the Sept. 13 Sports article “In Trump era, NFL ratings are used as weekly referendum ”:

When last year’s flurry of kneeling and other protests during the national anthem at the start of National Football League games took off, my view was best summarized by “Prickly City”: “I hate what they’re doing, but love that they can do it” — although I might have added that I hated that they had legitimate cause for protest.

But President Trump’s involvement in the issue — demanding particular actions by the ownership and submission by the players — has changed the matter. His tweets and tirades demanding specific actions constitute state action against the First Amendment rights of those involved in the game.

Now, player protests are not merely complaints about racial discrimination but essential defenses of the First Amendment from the United States’ most anti-constitutional non-wartime regime and are necessary to show that the right to freedom of expression is guaranteed even to the rich and famous.

So now my view is that I love what they should be doing and hate that they seem to feel unable to do it.

Paul H. Blackman, Arlington