Playing musical chairs with the homeless is not going to make homelessness disappear. Putting together people with disparate needs under the same roof is a recipe for disaster, and no wonder it has resulted in five-year-high deaths last year. People experiencing homelessness need to be sorted into different segments such as the mentally ill, veterans, drug addicts, displaced working people with or without families, people who can’t find affordable housing and so on. Each segment should be addressed separately. To increase the safety of the shelter, mentally ill people and drug addicts should be housed separately and not mixed in with others.