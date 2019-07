Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) leads a group of Democrats at the Supreme Court in announcing the introduction of a constitutional amendment that would overturn Citizens United v. FEC decision to get big money out of politics Tuesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

In his July 29 op-ed, “Impeachment, Trump and #MoscowMitch,” E.J. Dionne Jr. encouraged Democrats not to argue among ourselves lest we lose the chance to win the next election. But Mr. Dionne gave no indication which positions should be abandoned and which positions should be accepted. If we are to avoid infighting, which side would Mr. Dionne have stand down?

Tim Clair, Columbia

