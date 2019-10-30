The attack on the citizens who are “attacking the board for renaming J.E.B. Stuart High School” or adding transgenderism to the curriculums as merely “wedge politics at its worst” essentially says Fairfax parents are the ignorant tools of nefarious interests and we have no right to demand accountability from our elected officials pushing social justice agendas. Those of us supporting grass-roots challengers are not puppets but well-educated, multiethnic and civic-minded citizens who know full well the issues at stake here. We will not be intimidated from voicing our concerns as long as we can live in Fairfax County.
Paula T. Weiss, Annandale