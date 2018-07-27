The Post again provided more reporting and analysis of Republican voters and how they manage to overlook their candidates’ many failings (adultery, lying, hypocrisy). As usual, we read about mostly white young people [“Next gen GOP: Their elders are lining up behind Trump. Will they follow, or take a different path?,” Washington Post Magazine, July 22] and white evangelical Christians [“Judgment days,” front page, July 22]. When is The Post going to cover Democratic voters? When are we going to read about Democratic voters, especially women of color in urban areas who vote despite all the evidence that their vote counts for less than that of rural voters, thanks to the electoral college and the Senate? When are we going to read about the frustrations of Democratic voters who want to vote for their own brand of values candidates but who typically have to compromise on social, economic and environmental-justice issues because those issues don’t draw corporate money?

Lisa Spain, Kensington

Thank you for the incisive front-page, above-the-fold coverage of Alabama evangelical Christians on the same day as the Washington Post Magazine feature about the next generation of Trumpian Republicans. Clearly this is the coverage we benighted elitist Post readers need to remind us that the only relevant Americans are people who are not benighted elitists.

Would The Post be so kind as to point me to similar coverage of Democratic voters not couched in terms of “Hillary vs. Bernie,” “mainstream vs. insurgent,” or “can the Democrats win with their scabrous attacks on the only relevant Americans”?

Jeff Porten, Philadelphia