Around 50 protesters demonstrate in front of Sen. Marco Rubio's office in Tampa on Tuesday. They rallied against gun violence for an hour before staging a "die-in" on the sidewalk in silent protest for 12 minutes. (Borchuck, James/AP)

Regarding the June 13 news article “Students stage ‘die-ins’ nationwide”:

My sister recently had to get a D.C. work permit, which was issued at Woodrow Wilson High School in Northwest Washington. When we walked through the front doors, we saw a row of metal detectors. My sister was shocked. Her high school in Maryland, 3 ½ miles away, does not have metal detectors.

I was impressed. Here is a school that is taking proven measures to combat gun violence.

I would feel safe if my school had metal detectors. Metal detectors work. They may seem harsh — until someone tries to bring a gun into the school. Then the metal detectors become lifesavers.

I would feel safer in schools if I knew adults, including teachers, staff and security officers, had weapons. I know some teachers would never touch a weapon, and that’s fine. But some would take the responsibility of a weapon seriously. A responsible person with a gun won’t harm me. Seeing gun safes around my school that adults could access during an emergency would not disturb me.

I would feel safer in school if parents were held accountable for their child’s actions. Parents are responsible if their child shoots up a school with their gun, because it is a gun owner’s job to keep his or her guns safe. That means keeping them locked up in a safe that their child cannot get into. Period.

I am a rising freshman. If my school and lawmakers made the above changes, I would feel safer in school.

Bradley Hirst, Chevy Chase