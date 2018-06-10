Regarding the June 8 news article “Trump dangles White House visit for North Korea’s Kim if summit goes well”:

President Trump proclaimed that he was “very well prepared” for the summit with North Korea and said he didn’t think he had “to prepare very much.” Given the self- ­evident importance of the meeting, this by itself is a stunning statement. Apparently, he deems himself such a masterful judge of character that he will be able to know if he can strike a great “deal” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It is reminiscent of when then-President George W. Bush met Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Bush said he looked into Mr. Putin’s eyes and saw the soul of the man and knew Mr. Putin was a man he could work with. How wrong he was.

Mr. Trump may just make exactly the same mistake.

Mr. Trump’s assessment of former advisers and staffers Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Anthony Scaramucci and others suggests that his perception of other people’s character is not so great. I hope he, for once, reads briefing papers, listens to his advisers and thinks long term and strategically. It would be hyperbole to say that the fate of the world hangs on the outcome of this one summit. But its importance is undeniable to all of us and to his legacy.

Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pa.