A crew from C & D Tree Service unloads overcup oak trees to be planted in the Petworth neighborhood in Washington on May 24. (Allison Shelley/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the June 11 Metro article “Counting the trees in D.C.’s forest”:

It is wonderful that the Urban Forestry Administration and Casey Trees are planting so many new trees, but they will take years to develop. Meanwhile, mature trees are constantly threatened by nature and their urban setting. Lower limbs of street trees must be cut so that tall trucks and buses can drive by; big hunks are carved out of the centers of canopies so utility lines can pass through; roots are constrained by skimpy planting spaces that don’t allow them to spread far enough to hold up the tree or collect enough water. And it will get worse if 5G wireless technology arrives in the form of small cells, since they need a clear line of sight to produce good signals.

Anyone who loves the District’s trees needs to stay vigilant and let officials know that preserving and expanding our green spaces is a priority.

Linnea Warren, Washington