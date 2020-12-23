But for years, Plum Island has been the subject of the kind of conspiracy theories the Internet loves: that the government concocted Lyme disease there; that the so-called Montauk Monster, an admittedly terrifying carcass that washed up on a Long Island beach in 2008, was the spawn of some Plum Island mutant-making lab.

Hard facts — such as that Lyme disease has been found in a frozen, 5,000-year-old mummy in the Alps, or that naturalists identified the Montauk Monster as a raccoon — have done little to tamp down the conspiracy theories. (In fairness, the monster really didn’t look much like a raccoon.)

Plum Island even got an ominous name-check in the movie “Silence of the Lambs,” when the FBI agent played by Jodie Foster offered Hannibal Lecter, the cannibal played by Anthony Hopkins, the chance to vacation there in exchange for information. “Anthrax island?” he purred, mockingly.

By order of Congress, the Plum Island Animal Disease Laboratory opened in 1956 to study how to combat dangerous foreign animal pathogens, such as foot-and-mouth disease. The security that cloaked the island, and the fact that the Army was in the midst of constructing a bioweapons laboratory there when it turned the island over to the Agriculture Department, led to decades of suspicion that even more dangerous experiments were underway. It didn’t help that DHS took control of the place after the 9/11 attacks.

What does any of this have to do with covid-19? Nothing, except maybe that it’s all kind of virus-y. Nor does Plum Island have anything to do with raising federal revenue, at least not anytime soon. Yet, deep within the 5,000-plus pages of the spending bill awaiting President Trump’s signature — possibly in vain — is a terse provision that saves Plum Island from the auction block.

The background is that, a dozen years ago, Congress approved a plan to move the animal research facility to Manhattan, Kan. At the same time, it said Plum Island should be auctioned to the highest bidder. A federal environmental report found in 2013 that as many as 500 homes could be built there. Or maybe just one really big home: Plum Island’s pristine beaches are a quick ride, by yacht or helicopter, from the Hamptons.

Environmental groups, Native American nations, local businesses and other organizations mobilized, forming the Preserve Plum Island Coalition to block any such sale. The groups argued that an unintended consequence of sequestering Plum Island for all these years had been to turn it into a “de facto wildlife sanctuary.” Relatively few people have set foot there in more than half a century. To prevent viruses from escaping, any deer unlucky enough to swim to the island are slain. And so Plum Island supports rare plants and provides a home or resting place for some 227 species of birds, dozens of which are considered at risk. Hundreds of harbor seals haul out on its shores.

Formidable as its argument was, the coalition quickly discovered a problem: In a Republican-controlled Senate, all the representatives of New York and Connecticut were Democrats. For years, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has pushed a bill to stop the auction, but the legislation never made it out of committee.

Then, just a few weeks ago, things changed. “It’s been very recent and very hectic and very delightful,” said Louise Harrison, the New York natural areas coordinator for Save the Sound, a nonprofit that is part of the coalition.

Under the terms of the compromise spending bill, Plum Island would be offered to other federal agencies, such as the Fish and Wildlife Service. If they declined to take it on, it could go to a state or local government. In addition, DHS would get $18.9 million to clean up the site (an undertaking that will no doubt inflame the conspiracy theorists). Members of the Plum Island coalition ultimately hope to conserve the ecosystem and its creatures, create a new research facility and museum, and open the island, gingerly, to the public.

As The Post has noted, the new spending bill contains more than $110 billion in tucked-away tax breaks for the likes of liquor producers and motorsports entertainers. This is an old, ugly Washington game. Yet sometimes the good guys can win at it, too.