According to the Jan. 27 Metro article “State calls it a safety measure, but motorists see a dirty trick,” drivers appear to be more concerned that they did not see a speed-camera truck in time than about work-zone safety. The article noted that there are signs warning about the enhanced work zone safety enforcement, so drivers should not be surprised.

As one state official noted, drivers are allowed to speed, up to 11 miles an hour over the safe limit. Tickets are issued at 12 miles an hour over, or more — nice bonus!

I would think that drivers would be happy with the current system: No points appear on the driver’s record, and the insurance company is not notified. One option would be to have Maryland State Police issue tickets in person. This is very expensive and puts troopers and drivers at risk for accidents. It also puts points on drivers’ records and notifies insurance companies.

Either way, Maryland must do all it can to keep workers safe when building along our highways.

Jay Friedman, College Park