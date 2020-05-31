Regarding the May 28 front-page article “Sense of despair in Minneapolis after death”:

I have been in law enforcement for more than 40 years. The continuation of in-custody deaths must stop.  This is the province of chiefs of police, and the culture, training and supervision of their officers. There are several techniques to subdue people that will not result in death. There are methods to effect a takedown that do not result in death.

Perhaps a national commission should be set up to review these deaths and come up with national guidelines.

Daniel Grasso, Wake Forest, N.C.