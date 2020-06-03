Starting May 29 — the day CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested — there were 125 press freedom violations reported over three days of protests, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Journalists report being arrested, shot with rubber bullets, pepper-sprayed, targeted with stun guns and physically attacked. No doubt there are instances in which members of the media essentially embedded with protesters may have been accidentally caught up in police action, experiencing firsthand the harsh police treatment being protested. But in many cases, journalists say they were clearly identifiable as press and deliberately targeted.

Katie Akin of the Des Moines Register posted a video of herself saying, “I’m press! I’m press! I’m with the Register” as she is pepper-sprayed in one eye. Kaitlin Rust, a reporter with NBC affiliate Wave 3 in Louisville, was broadcasting live when she said, “I’ve been shot!” A camera captured an officer firing pepper bullets at the crew. Michael Anthony Adams, a correspondent at Vice News, told the New York Times that being pepper-sprayed in Minneapolis while lying on the ground and holding up his press badge reminded him of being on assignment in Turkey, a country where journalists are routinely persecuted.

AD

AD

Arrests and other harassment of journalists are indeed common in autocratic countries, but until now they have been rare in the United States, where freedom of the press is protected by the First Amendment. That the press has been targeted, not only by police but also by protesters who vandalized the Atlanta offices of CNN and chased a Fox News crew from Lafayette Square, might have been expected given the relentless campaign President Trump has waged against the media. On Sunday, with the nation in the grip of civic unrest, he took to Twitter to blame the “Lamestream Media” for the protests, calling journalists “truly bad people with a sick agenda.”

Just as state and local officials have provided leadership that Mr. Trump failed to offer to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, so must they step up in upholding freedom of the press. Governors, mayors and police chiefs need to make clear, to use Mr. Walz’s words, the need for “a safe spot for journalism to tell this story” and to hold to account those who violate that important constitutional principle.

Read more:

AD

AD

AD