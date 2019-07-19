Alice Rivlin, then a senior fellow with the Brookings Institution, and John Engler of the Business Roundtable listen during a panel discussion at the Brookings Institution’s Hamilton Project economic forum in Washington on May 3, 2012. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

While I believe that Robert J. Samuelson meant no disrespect to the late Alice Rivlin, his July 15 op-ed, “The way America makes policy (badly),” did disrespect her and those who devoted their careers to careful research, policy analysis, teaching, government service and policy advocacy. His view that the type of work “failed” because problems such as poverty and racial tensions persist missed the way these activities have a positive impact. We research, publish, serve in government, speak and train tomorrow’s leaders because we know that by keeping the debates alive and informing them, the work will be there to support major legislative action and the staff will be there to implement it.

Rivlin’s amazing work to rescue the District from de facto receivership achieved important, tangible results. The pattern of objectivity and credibility she set as the first director of the Congressional Budget Office, her leadership of the Office of Management and Budget and her authorship of books and the Rivlin/Domenici report on reducing the growth of the federal debt certainly combined to keep the need for sensible federal budget control front and center on the legislative agenda. You don’t have to end poverty, eliminate debt or achieve universal health coverage all at once to be successful. No scholar does this alone. The combined work of thousands of people such as Rivlin lays the groundwork on which policy success is built.

Jack Meyer, Reston

The writer provided consulting assistance to Alice Rivlin when she was head of the D.C. Control Board.

Robert J. Samuelson claimed that policy research has not been successful in addressing public issues. What about the very large decline in the teen birthrate, reductions in smoking and the expansion of child health insurance? Moreover, many of the failures of public policy reflect the decisions of policymakers. For example, mass incarceration, immigration reform, tax cuts for the wealthy and high levels of deficit spending reflect failures of policy, not research.

Kay Moore, Washington

