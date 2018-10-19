Rachelle Batey, shown with her daughter in Clarksville, Tenn., says she won’t vote this year because politics has become too divisive. (Andrea Morales/For The Washington Post)

The Oct. 18 news article “We the people (who won’t vote in November’s elections)” was surprisingly consistent with what we found registering young adults on Montgomery College campuses over the past few weeks.

We registered almost 150 new voters and encountered many students who had already registered and were eager to vote. We were taken aback, however, by the significant percentage of students who were steadfast in their decision not to register. Many said they did not want to vote because they wanted to “stay neutral” or “not be involved in politics.”

Moreover, roughly one-third of those who did register elected to do so as “unaffiliated” rather than identify with a political party, even though it meant not having the privilege of voting in a primary. We posited that this was something we needed to “fix” among the younger generation through better and more accessible voter education.

This article revealed that this phenomenon is occurring in equal measure in the general adult population. It seems it is the polarization in politics today that is turning away potential voters, not a lack of awareness.

Debra Ornstein Jacobs, Potomac

Susan Stern, Bethesda