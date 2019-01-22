Regarding Michael Gerson’s Jan. 18 op-ed, “Anti-Catholic bigotry is alive in the U.S. Senate”:

I found it ironic that Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) chose to attack Brian Buescher, a nominee to the federal judiciary, based on his Knights of Columbus membership. I suppose Ms. Harris needs a reminder that one of the primary reasons the Rev. Michael J. McGivney founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882 was to provide insurance to Irish Catholics, an overwhelming majority of whom escaped famine and politically adverse conditions in their country to come to the United States. They were marginalized by insurance companies that refused their business based simply on their Catholicism, a lesson in bigotry conveniently ignored by Ms. Harris. And, if we retroactively applied the senator’s litmus test to the office of the presidency, John F. Kennedy would have had to relinquish his position, given the fact that he was a member of the Knights of Columbus for nearly 20 years until his assassination in 1963.

I have been a Knight for 35 years and will admit readily — thankfully, too — that we can be defined from a religious (Catholic and pro-life) and fraternal perspective; that exercise, however, becomes a bit more complex when attempting to define us politically.

One final note of irony for Ms. Harris: In 1882, the Knights of Columbus was the only fraternal organization in the United States whose constitution did not exclude African American members. Be careful what you criticize and label to further your own cause.

Francis C. Bonsiero, Clifton

The Catholic Church is a political institution, as well as a religious institution, with its own territory, diplomatic corps and head of state. The church has every right to preach and exhort its followers to obey its doctrinal teachings. However, when it presumes to impose its religious beliefs legislatively on nonbelievers, it is acting as a political institution.

When the church and its lay organizations advocate laws and policies that deny reproductive rights and freedom to women, it is not bigotry to oppose them.

Derwood Keith Staeben, Arlington