E.J. Dionne Jr.’s sentiments in his June 11 op-ed, “What LeBron and Steph could teach Donald,” were admirable yet misguided. He wrote about “lessons that politics can take from sports” and asked, “Wouldn’t it be lovely if politics could be fun again?” But politics being viewed as sport is precisely the problem we have right now. Just look at President Trump’s approval rating among his “fans.” They love him precisely because he won and he’s their guy, regardless of what he says or does and how that affects them.

In sports, fans of the winning team get bragging rights, while fans of the losers can hope for the next season. In politics, the winning team gets to make life-or-death decisions about war, health care, financial support, basic human rights and so much more.

Our politics today are too tribal, caring more about the victory of “our team” than what the actions of that team are. We need more compassion for each other as a community and nation, and less “to the victor go the spoils.”

Maurice Werner, Washington