The June 10 Metro article about the fight against a Rockwool plant by what I’m convinced is a majority of Jefferson County citizens, “In W.Va., a fight over a factory,” quoted former county economic development director Nicholas Diehl twice. He was wrong on both counts. Mr. Diehl said Jefferson County needs Danish insulation manufacturer Rockwool like Crystal City needs Amazon. Criticize Amazon for whatever, but it’s not going to burn almost 100 tons of coal a day right across the road from an elementary school.

And Mr. Diehl remarked that the “anti-Rockwool people” (which includes me) have made it difficult for our county to attract businesses. No, it will be the presence of Rockwool’s pollution, if it’s allowed to come, that will drive other businesses away.

John Doyle, Shepherdstown, W.Va.

The writer, a Democrat, represents the 67th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.