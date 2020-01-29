I was interested in the differences between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s and NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly’s descriptions of their interview, so I listened to the interview [“Pompeo says NPR reporter lied, draws quick denial,” front page, Jan. 26]. Mr. Pompeo almost convinced me about the appropriateness of the administration’s approach with his comments about Iran. But when he went off the rails over Ukraine, then tried to humiliate Ms. Kelly in private by asking her to identify where Ukraine was on a map and afterward publicly intimated that she had identified the location of Bangladesh instead, I realized the nation’s top “diplomat” is anything but.