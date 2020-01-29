Using intimidation and foul language to define superior and inferior positions is the tactic of a bully, not a skilled diplomat.
No one who has been paying attention to current news events, such as a reporter, would ever identify the location of Bangladesh on a map as Ukraine. It’s not even remotely close by. If the secretary was going to lie about what happened (which he shouldn’t have been doing anyway), his description would have been possibly believable if he had at least chosen a country that was closer to the actual location.
Frankly, Mr. Pompeo’s actions are an embarrassment to the United States.
Renee Tietjen, Vienna