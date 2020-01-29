I was interested in the differences between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s and NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly’s descriptions of their interview, so I listened to the interview [“Pompeo says NPR reporter lied, draws quick denial,” front page, Jan. 26]. Mr. Pompeo almost convinced me about the appropriateness of the administration’s approach with his comments about Iran. But when he went off the rails over Ukraine, then tried to humiliate Ms. Kelly in private by asking her to identify where Ukraine was on a map and afterward publicly intimated that she had identified the location of Bangladesh instead, I realized the nation’s top “diplomat” is anything but.

Using intimidation and foul language to define superior and inferior positions is the tactic of a bully, not a skilled diplomat.

No one who has been paying attention to current news events, such as a reporter, would ever identify the location of Bangladesh on a map as Ukraine. It’s not even remotely close by. If the secretary was going to lie about what happened (which he shouldn’t have been doing anyway), his description would have been possibly believable if he had at least chosen a country that was closer to the actual location.

Frankly, Mr. Pompeo’s actions are an embarrassment to the United States.

Renee Tietjen, Vienna