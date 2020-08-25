Watching Pompeo attempt to manage Trump is a drama worthy of the court of the Borgias. Pompeo will privately grumble that the president’s ideas are folly, but he’ll trim his sails just in time to avoid offending the boss. He defends the State Department, but not at the cost of his own standing with Trump. When Trump gives an order, Pompeo’s default response is: “ ‘Yes sir, roger that,’ ” according to John Bolton, the former national security adviser.

The Jerusalem setting for Pompeo’s convention address is a dramatic example of his daily interweaving of politics, foreign policy and religion. He may be the most overtly religious secretary of state in our modern history. His wife, Susan, said last month in introducing Pompeo to an Iowa audience that although her husband is often seen as “calculating and strategic,” his life has been entirely shaped by “the hand of God.”

Pompeo’s short convention speech won’t be a full-throated political roar. He’s been on a Middle East tour that, in addition to Israel, included Bahrain and Oman, the two Arab nations most likely to follow the United Arab Emirates in normalizing relations with the Jewish state. Any progress on that front — or in drawing Saudi Arabia toward a symbolic handshake — would be the biggest political gift Pompeo could confer.

The Pompeo paradox is that he often seems to know what’s right, even if he ends up doing the opposite.

A telling example is a conversation Pompeo had with William Taylor, former acting ambassador to Ukraine. As recounted by Kevin Sullivan and Mary Jordan in their new book, “Trump on Trial,” Pompeo used a slightly botched physics equation — “force equals pressure over a period of time” — to convey that he “would bring Trump around” on embracing Ukraine as an ally. But Pompeo’s efforts to shield Ukraine policy from politics failed — and Pompeo ended up deferring to his boss, not influencing him.

On issues at the center of Pompeo’s tenure — such as Afghanistan, Iran and North Korea — he privately bemoaned Trump decisions he apparently believed were wrong, but never deviated publicly. Bolton describes Trump’s agitation for a quick withdrawal from Afghanistan and quotes Pompeo: “He’s going to get crushed politically, and deservedly so.” Yet when Trump demanded a timetable, Pompeo acquiesced, according to Bolton’s memoir.

Iran, perhaps the issue on which Pompeo has been most vocal, has been a similar story. After Trump reversed an initial decision to retaliate militarily for Iran’s shoot-down of an American surveillance drone in June 2019, Bolton writes that Pompeo told him, “This is really dangerous” and then mused: “I can’t do what he wants me to do. It’s massively unfair. I can’t do it. We put our people at risk.”

A final signature Pompeo policy has been the opening to North Korea. Here, too, Pompeo seems to have understood the dangers of Trump’s erratic decisions, but went along with the show. Though Trump was ebullient after his initial Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un, Pompeo warned senior U.S. officials that their denuclearization agreement had “zero probability of success,” Bolton writes. But in public, Pompeo loyally kept up the fiction that Trump had achieved a breakthrough.

Trump aspires to be a foreign-policy president, and Pompeo has been his most important adviser. But on the key diplomatic accounts — Iran, China, North Korea, Russia — the record of achievement is thin.

An intriguing question to ponder as we digest Pompeo’s brief convention speech is where Trump would go next in foreign policy if he were reelected — and whether Pompeo would be along for the ride, knowing better now the limits of his ability to influence this mendacious, mercurial president.

Trump’s foreign policy record as the election approaches is one of unfinished business. The North Korea opening is stillborn; relations with China are in a free fall; Russia is pressing the United States globally, even as Trump advertises his enthusiasm for better relations. The one recent bright spot is normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates — but that’s far from the breakthrough Palestinian peace deal Trump once imagined.

Pompeo is a loyal acolyte. But even for him, there aren’t many successes to praise.

