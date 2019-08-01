Guard towers and razor wire ring the compound at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., the site of the last federal execution. (Michael Conroy/AP)

In the July 26 front-page article “Federal executions to return in December,” Ruth E. Friedman, director of the Federal Capital Habeas Project, explained why the federal death penalty is not the gold standard of capital punishment. I would add that there are flaws inherent in capital punishment that tarnish the values of our criminal-justice system.

• The majority of criminologists don’t believe capital punishment is a deterrent. Some studies indicate an instigation effect, in which violent crime might spike following a highly publicized execution.

• Death sentences are not administered fairly. When the victim is white, those convicted are four to 11 times more likely to be sentenced to die.

• It costs considerably more to execute an inmate than to incarcerate him for life. Pursuit of a death sentence adds $1 million to the expense of prosecuting a capital case.

• This is irrefutable: Death sentences run the risk of executing innocent people. Exonerations of more than 160 inmates attest to this. The trend of popular opinion is away from capital punishment. The decisions of our government should be, too.

Richard Stack, Silver Spring

The writer is the author of “Dead Wrong: Violence, Vengeance & the Victims of Capital Punishment” and co-producer of “In the Executioner’s Shadow.”

