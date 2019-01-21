The Jan. 17 Politics & the Nation article “ Justices appear skeptical of Tennessee liquor store owner residency rules ,” about a Tennessee “ liquor case” before the Supreme Court, neglected the important public-health issues at stake. If the court examines this case solely through an economic lens, alcohol’s long-known impact on health is at risk of being overlooked to our collective detriment.

Alcohol is qualitatively different from other consumer products. Excessive use of alcohol triggers a host of serious public-health harms and costs, as well as increased rates of crime, violence, sexual assault and poverty. Excessive alcohol consumption is the third-leading preventable cause of death and is responsible for approximately 88,000 deaths (including 4,300 deaths among underage youths) annually in the United States.

Pre-Prohibition, the rates of alcohol-related harms were even higher. This was, in part, because alcohol retail outlets often were owned by out-of-state entities with little interest in the communities in which they operated. Post-Prohibition, the 21st Amendment constitutionally authorized states to enact comprehensive regulatory schemes to restrict access to alcohol.

Research-based evidence is conclusive. These regulations reduce consumption and thus the incidence of adverse health consequences, including sickness and death. Durational residency requirements such as Tennessee’s, and in at least 20 other states, help to moderate the flow of available alcohol by requiring a connection between retailers and the community in which they sell alcohol. This connection is critical to protecting the health of America’s families and communities.

Elyse R. Grossman, North Bethesda

The writer, a public-health lawyer, co-wrote an amicus curiae brief submitted in this case on behalf of the U.S. Alcohol Policy Alliance.