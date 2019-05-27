In his May 23 Thursday Opinion column, “A 12-minute parade of paranoia,” Dana Milbank quoted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as saying she is praying for the president and the country. Mr. Milbank concluded his piece by saying, “So should we all.”

As a Christian, I do not believe that there is a bad time for prayer, but prayer is not, and has never been meant to be, a substitute for constructive action. I am reminded of a chilling scene in the 1971 film “Nicholas and Alexandra,” in which Czar Nicholas II (Michael Jayston) is facing the international crisis of July 1914 that led to World War I and doesn’t know what to do. He tells his former prime minister, Sergei Witte (Laurence Olivier): “I’ve ordered prayers for peace to be said in every church in Russia.”

Witte explodes: “We can pray when we bury the dead!”

Thomas Anthony DiMaggio, York, Pa.