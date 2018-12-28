Regarding the Dec. 26 front-page article “To die on her own terms, she fought cancer, Congress,” about the death by medically assisted suicide of Mary Klein, a longtime D.C. resident and proponent of the District’s Death with Dignity Act:

I am sorry and have great compassion for Ms. Klein and those suffering from cancer. I will pray for the repose of her soul and relief for those still suffering.

I believe suicide is a sin against God and should not be permitted or endorsed by any government. I also believe when faced with a terminal illness, people should have the option of palliative care to help manage pain and discomfort as nature takes its course.

Regarding suicide, the Catechism of the Catholic Church states, “We are stewards, not owners, of the life God has entrusted to us. It is not ours to dispose of.” Suicide “unjustly breaks the ties of solidarity with family, nation, and other human societies to which we have obligations.”

Once again, I will pray for Ms. Klein.

Jay Gallamore, Lusby