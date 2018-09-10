In her Sept. 6 Thursday Opinion essay, “A new breed of naked corporatism,” Kim Haddow depicted preemption laws as uniformly damaging. That was misleading and failed to address how such laws can protect vulnerable communities. The legislation passed in California she cited will ensure that the state’s most vulnerable communities are not saddled with an unfair and regressive tax. The reality is that beverage taxes target the people who can least afford them: working families, people of color and small businesses. Just look at what happened in Philadelphia, Cook County, Ill., and other localities when beverage taxes were imposed: Small businesses experienced huge drops in sales and were forced to cut employee hours or eliminate jobs.

The fight against beverage taxes is about keeping groceries affordable for families, including many in my own church community who are already struggling to make ends meet. Ms. Haddow’s charges of “corporatism” serve only to distract from the very real economic struggles that hard-working families and small businesses face.

Rev. Kip Banks Sr., Upper Marlboro

The writer, senior pastor

of East Washington Heights Baptist Church

in Washington, is director of advocacy for the Progressive National Baptist Convention.