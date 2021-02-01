Yet Mr. Biden has a window in which to explore bipartisan options before extended unemployment benefits expire in March. The Republicans did not say that their counterproposal is a final offer. If negotiations lead nowhere, he can always try to pass a large covid-19 relief bill on party lines using the Senate reconciliation process. Ms. Collins was right to bring a GOP proposal forward, and Mr. Biden was right to hear out the senators.

It would be better for the country if the GOP senators and Mr. Biden both agreed to deviate from their initial proposals. The senators’ plan is too small, particularly given alarming unemployment figures and the risk that new coronavirus strains could force new lockdowns. It lacks aid for state and local governments, a necessity that Republicans have already delayed for too long, risking harsh state and local staffing cuts in the midst of a pandemic and an economic crisis. It also proposes only a three-month jobless benefits extension, which would likely force Congress to write yet another bill just as they finish passing this one.

AD

AD

Mr. Biden’s plan is more ambitious. But, in search of delivering on a bad Democratic campaign promise, it would also be wasteful. The Biden proposal contemplates $1,400 direct payments to most Americans — even those far too high on the income scale to need the help. Some families making as much as $300,000 a year might get some government aid. These direct payments make up a quarter of Mr. Biden’s plan, and nearly half of that spending could be removed with little economic impact. Republicans would improve the coronavirus relief package if they forced Democrats to target aid checks to those who really need the cash.

Over the weekend, the Biden camp suggested that the president does not need to find bipartisanship in Congress to unite the rest of the country. But he is right to try to do both. Doing so shows his commitment to unity is not just rhetorical, and he will need buy-in from at least a few Republicans on Capitol Hill to pursue other elements of his agenda. With congressional Republicans engaged in their own identity crisis, Mr. Biden should embrace every opportunity to work with GOP lawmakers willing to distinguish themselves from the elements in their party focused on obstruction, voter suppression and lies about the election. At the same time, negotiations need not be open-ended, and the Republicans too must demonstrate good faith. Simply coming up with a starting offer is not proof of constructive bipartisanship.

Read more:

AD

AD

AD