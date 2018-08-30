The Aug. 28 Economy & Business section article “Watchdog details White House role in FBI project” reported that FBI Director Christopher A. Wray pushed to keep the FBI headquarters in the District rather than work with the General Services Administration to relocate the headquarters to a campus in the Washington suburbs. Mr. Wray thus supported President Jimmy Carter’s Executive Order 12072, which requires federal facilities and federal use of space in urban areas to serve to strengthen the nation’s cities and to encourage the development and redevelopment of cities. This 1978 order is still in effect and has the force of law.

The order requires the process for meeting federal space needs in urban areas to “give first consideration to a centralized community business area and adjacent areas of similar character.” The order also requires the heads of executive agencies to “economize on their use of space.” The GSA was not proceeding in that direction.

When the White House canceled the project, the FBI shined.

Bernard H. Berne, Arlington