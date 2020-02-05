I realize your attention is needed in multiple areas, Mr. President. However, I invite you to take a closer look at what is happening along the border due to the MPP, which requires migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their applications are considered.

AD

If you visit my community in Brownsville, Tex., the first thing you will see as you cross the Rio Grande into Matamoros, Mexico, is what has become a “tent city” along the riverbank. Some 2,500 people, many of them women and children waiting in harsh open air, are finding shelter in donated tents.

AD

As you walk through the makeshift camp, you might want to wear rubber boots, because when it rains the entire area becomes a mud pit. People carry out their daily routines caked in mud up to their ankles. Some children have slipped and broken a leg or an arm, but they run around playing, being children. Most likely they are dirty as they have not had an opportunity to get clean or shower, due to limited facilities. Some families risk the polluted river waters and go there to wash themselves.

If you stop to meet the families and talk to the mothers, you will learn many of them are there because they fear for their children’s lives in their own country. If you had come last week, you would have heard the story of a 14-year-old girl who was raped in her home country and is now five months pregnant. Her mother knows that the man who raped her child is looking for her. You might have also heard about a man who heroically saved a young girl from being kidnapped — and who now fears that the men he thwarted will come back and hurt him. And finally, you also would have seen another mother who had just returned from her asylum hearing after being told her asylum request was denied.

AD

I would hope that you could also spare a moment to hear from the attorneys who are tirelessly working to help these people pursue their asylum cases. The attorneys are dedicating hours and hours of work with crushing caseloads to prepare families as best as they can, but under MPP, whether you win or lose an asylum case mostly depends on the judge you happen to draw.

AD

Under MPP, every day brings a new challenge. It is a challenge for our times — how do we, in the words of Pope Francis, counter the “globalization of indifference” that leaves so many uncared for and neglected? What these families must endure is a slap in the face to the sacredness of human life, which should be cherished in every form. It is also an amazing testament to the perseverance for love of family.

And finally it is an opportunity — an opportunity to help restore the human dignity that many of these vulnerable families have had taken away from them or have given up on.

AD

Even though you touched on none of this in your speech, Mr. President, please don’t look away from the human suffering that is occurring because your MPP policy is keeping people out of our country. Remember that they are human beings. They are desperate to protect their loved ones from harm. Listen to their stories and be present. Don’t turn away from what is happening.

AD

Mr. President, you still have an opportunity to come and see. Hopefully it will help you determine that the impact of a policy such as MPP is not defined only by reducing the numbers of immigrant/refugees entering our country; it is just as important to consider how the policy contributes to human suffering. The suffering it is causing clearly indicates this policy is detrimental and therefore should be stopped.

I urge you to consider other options. In September, we are hosting a CARE Summit in McAllen, Tex., for opinion leaders and people of action from around the country where together we will look at best practices from around the world and seek viable solutions to the reality of human displacement. I invite you and others to come see for yourselves that reality on the border.