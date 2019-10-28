Quantifying these amounts for “average” families of different income levels is complicated, but it is nevertheless appropriate for all candidates to be as specific as possible as to how their proposal would be paid for, and how they would affect families’ costs. I am sure Ms. Warren will make good on her promise to do just that, as other candidates should.
Ronald M. Klar, McLean
The writer, a former HEW and Health and Human Services official, assisted in the drafting
of the Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan and the Affordable Care Act and is a former president
of Health Services Analysis Inc.
