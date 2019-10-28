Regarding the Oct. 21 news article “Warren to detail Medicare-for-all plan”:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, is correct to focus attention on “costs” when answering questions about health care, rather than simply “whether middle-class taxes would go up.” The cost of health care is clearly the sum of multiple elements: out-of-pocket payments for insurance premiums; employer’s payments for insurance premiums (which would otherwise be wages); out-of-pocket payments for insurance cost sharing (deductibles and coinsurance); out-of-pocket payments for services and items uncovered by insurance; federal payroll taxes paid for Medicare coverage; federal income taxes paid for Medicare, Medicaid and ACA subsidies and public-health programs; and state income taxes paid for Medicaid subsidies and public-health programs.

Quantifying these amounts for “average” families of different income levels is complicated, but it is nevertheless appropriate for all candidates to be as specific as possible as to how their proposal would be paid for, and how they would affect families’ costs. I am sure Ms. Warren will make good on her promise to do just that, as other candidates should.

Ronald M. Klar, McLean

The writer, a former HEW and Health and Human Services official, assisted in the drafting
of the Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan and the Affordable Care Act and is a former president
of Health Services Analysis Inc.

