Regarding Steven Pearlstein’s July 28 Business column, “Elizabeth Warren’s plan for private equity has good aims but misses the mark”:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) academic background is law, not economics. Her career includes teaching and practicing law. As president, she would need a knowledgeable Council of Economic Advisers. As Alan Blinder, who served as a member of then-President Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers in 1993 and 1994, states in “Advice and Dissent”: “Politicians use economics in the same way that a drunk uses lamp-posts — for support rather than illumination.”

In the case of our current president, Mr. Blinder’s “lamppost theory of economics” applies to all areas of government, not just economics. The “good aims” of Ms. Warren suggest to me that she would be more inclined to look for illumination in economics and in other areas of government.

Bruce Herbert, McLean

Read more letters to the editor.