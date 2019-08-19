Juan Rodriguez, holding his son Tristan, leaves court with his wife, Marissa, after an Aug. 1 hearing in New York. Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of their 1-year-old twins, who were left in a car while Rodriguez was at work. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Regarding the Aug. 15 Thursday Opinion essay by Amitha Kalaichandran, “Preventing deaths in hot cars”:

Why couldn’t car manufacturers develop a weight-activated pressure sensor linked to the ignition for all rear car seats? When the car’s ignition was turned off, the sensor would trigger a piercing alarm and a display of flashing lights that could be deactivated only by opening a rear car door. Perhaps inconvenient, but a lifesaver for many.

Linda Ely, Alexandria

Regarding the Aug. 15 editorial “A fatal mistake any of us could make”:



Parents, guardians, companies and carmakers all play a role in preventing these tragedies. So does each of us. It’s a life-or-death emergency — and everyone’s business — when a child, dog or other victim is spotted in a hot vehicle.

If you see a victim trapped in a hot car, never just leave and hope for the best. Take action by calling local authorities or 911 immediately, and stay until the victim is safe. If authorities are unresponsive or too slow and a life appears to be in imminent danger, find a witness who will back up your assessment before carefully removing the victim from the car, carrying him or her into the shade and ensuring that the victim receives prompt medical or veterinary treatment.

Together, we can save lives.

Daphna Nachminovitch, Norfolk

The writer is senior vice president of

the cruelty investigations department at

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The Aug. 15 editorial about children left unattended in overheated cars argued for the substitution of new societal measures for parental responsibility to prevent tragic childhood deaths. This voguish mantra transfers the burden of moral accountability from the individual to government, to industry, law, society, etc. — anywhere but to the one place it can belong. If an infant cannot rely on the common sense and maturity of a parent or caregiver to shield him or her from such an obvious threat, there is little likelihood his or her life can be safeguarded by an impersonal world of laws and civil servants.

It should be obvious by now that arguing for more societal intervention enfeebles the individual’s sense of obligation and purpose. It would be heartless not to feel for the parent in this instance but also certainly irresponsible not to weigh this grief against the cavalier way a young life was lost.

For readers vexed by the increasing subordination of moral responsibility to convenience and how this slowly undermines an affluent society, they need look no further than this fatuous attempt to excuse parents for their child’s welfare.

Luke Popovich, Washington

