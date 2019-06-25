Members of the crowd raise their hands in support of transgender people during the Capital Pride Festival in Washington on June 9. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the June 21 Opinions essays “Pride for sale”:

I am offended by individuals with few years of activity in the LGBT rights movement who are bothered by corporations that now court LGBT individuals and support Pride activities. When such events started in the 1970s, these corporations would have fired us. I have been involved with the LGBT movement and Pride events in the District since a little group met in Lafayette Square in the mid-1970s. There are a small number of high-expense fundraisers for those who can afford them, but that is the case with virtually all civic organizations. Pride is no longer a community cookout but a political flexing of muscle.

Those who complain about large-scale events don’t remember when Supreme Court justices didn’t think anti-same-sex laws bothered that many people and they didn’t know anyone affected by them, so who should care? In the early 1970s, The Post published lists of men who had been picked up on morals charges by the police. This effectively ended their careers and home lives.

Does anyone think a gathering of a few hundred individuals at an S Street block party would have brought about the changes we have seen? It was a start, but it took more to make change than the then-contemporary phrase “We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it.” There had to be a big crowd, and we had to vote. Pride is still a protest. It has a lot of glitter, but it still reflects power.

Thomas W. Bower, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.