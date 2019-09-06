The Sept. 3 editorial “The case against caucuses” pointed out how outdated and irrational caucuses are, especially the Iowa caucuses, which have outsize influence because they are first. As a former Iowa resident and caucus-goer, I don’t understand why Iowa doesn’t have a primary (an actual election) or at least allow absentee balloting rather than requiring voters to show up on a night in February, which only 16 percent did for the 2016 caucuses.

Yes, caucuses are cheaper, but Iowa, especially, rakes in lots of money from all the candidates and media trooping through the state. Caucus results are harder to compile and can be inaccurate. Take 2012, when Mitt Romney was declared the winner of the Iowa Republican caucuses. More than two weeks later, Rick Santorum was said to be the winner. However, the actual winner could not be readily determined because results from eight of the 1,774 precincts could not be located.

Beyond the defective caucus system, why haven’t we implemented rotating regional primaries, which would be fair to all the states and far more representative of the electorate?

Carol Anderson, Bethesda

Though I understand the thinking in the Sept. 3 editorial “The case against caucuses” about the Iowa and other delegate selection caucuses, I disagree. Yes, as a universal way of selecting the nominee, caucuses such as Iowa’s are hard to defend. But rather than search for the single best way to select the nominee, the better system is one in which the candidates are tested by a variety of means.

Most states have primaries, some open, some closed. Some early in the calendar, some late. Some delegates are elected statewide, some from congressional districts. A handful of states have caucuses in which voters have conversations with each other as they make their discernment, rather than acting in solitude inside a voting booth. Even the sometimes maligned “superdelegates” are mostly officeholders who were elected and therefore represent millions of voters who were not otherwise part of the delegate selection process.

It is this pluralism and testing of candidates by multiple means that beats out any single method of nomination.

Kurt Vorndran, Washington

The writer was a member of the Rules Committee for the 2000 Democratic National Convention and the D.C. Democratic Party’s commission to write the delegate selection plan.

