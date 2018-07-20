FIRST CAME the school scandals and political squabbles. That forced the resignation of the schools chief — who was paid nearly $800,000 to go away. Which led to an altercation between two members of the Board of Education. So now the chairman of the school board is under court order to stay away from the board member he is accused of shoving and threatening.

Welcome to the disquieting world of education in Prince George’s County, where what rules is not the interests of students but rather the antics of adults. A new crop of leaders is poised to be ushered into office this year, and their first order of business must be to finally end the dysfunction that for so long has undermined efforts to improve public education in Maryland’s second-most-populous school district.

Long-simmering tensions on the board, which includes both elected and appointed members, came to a head this month over the board’s decision to approve a $790,000 severance package for departing schools Chief Executive Officer Kevin M. Maxwell. Angst over the big payout is understandable. Mr. Maxwell’s successes in enriching the curriculum and improving student performance were overshadowed by a series of controversies, and there’s no question that the system, always struggling for money, could have put the $790,000 to better use in the classroom. But Mr. Maxwell had three years left on his contract, estimated at $1.2 million, and likely would have prevailed if the issue had gone to court.

That the system was better off settling with Mr. Maxwell and trying to move on mattered not to board members Edward Burroughs III and David Murray. Voting no and rousing the audience with inflammatory rhetoric about selling “kids down the river,” they also publicly called for the resignation of Segun C. Eubanks, chair of the board since 2013, when he was appointed by County Executive Rushern L. Baker III. That apparently pushed the normally placid Mr. Eubanks over the edge, with Mr. Burroughs alleging he was confronted, pinned against a bookcase and threatened by Mr. Eubanks.

Such conduct, if true, is not acceptable, and it is probably time for Mr. Eubanks to turn leadership of the board over to someone else. At the same time, though, one has to wonder why Mr. Burroughs, who has been a disruptive force on the board, sought a court order rather than an apology. With an interim CEO now in charge and a new county executive (most likely State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks) set to take office after the November election, we urge the members of the school board to do some real soul-searching, and rather than worrying about their egos and rivalries, start thinking about the children of Prince George’s County.