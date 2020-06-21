Chief Stawinski resigned Thursday, the same day an independent expert’s lengthy report was filed — as part of an ongoing lawsuit by a number of minority officers — that detailed an array of alleged discrimination. The assistant police chief, Hector Velez, a 26-year veteran of the force, took over as acting chief; several community leaders expressed the hope that the county would choose an officer of color as the next permanent chief.

Nearly two-thirds of Prince George’s 900,000 residents are black, as are many of the county’s elected officials. And though the police department is highly diverse, it remains more heavily white than the county as a whole. Managing those racial dynamics may have posed a political and management challenge for any police chief, as it did for Chief Stawinski, who grew up in the county as the son of a policeman.

Allegations of bias in the department arose early in his tenure as chief and festered throughout. In 2017, the U.S. Justice Department opened an investigation in response to complaints involving the hiring and disciplining of black and Hispanic officers. The complaints were amplified in a lawsuit filed in December 2018 by a number of minority officers and two minority police associations, backed by the ACLU of Maryland and the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs. According to the suit, minority officers were systematically denied promotion and subjected to retaliation when they reported misconduct by white officers. Complaints of bias resulted in harsh retribution, even demotion, the suit said.

The county pushed back vigorously, citing specific and, it said, justified instances of discipline involving some of the plaintiffs. Still, the outside expert’s report, filed on behalf of the plaintiffs, cited policies that it said ensure that complaints by civilians and minority officers are given short shrift.

Excessive use of force by the county police led to back-to-back federal civil rights investigations and court-enforced reform decrees more than a decade ago. By many accounts, the department has surmounted some of the problems that triggered those events. The current problems, however, appear no less urgent, and Chief Stawinski’s abrupt departure will not make them disappear. Prince George’s next permanent police chief, regardless of his or her race or ethnicity, will take office facing a clear reform agenda. It won’t be a simple task.

