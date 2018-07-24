Having been involved with the Prince George’s County school system for more than 20 years, with three children in county schools, I have to agree with the July 21 editorial “ Fight dysfunction, not each other,” which said that too often “what rules is not the interests of students but rather the antics of adults.”

I have seen a parade of superintendents come and go over the years. So by now I’m convinced it is institutionalized dysfunction that has installed a revolving door on the superintendent’s office. It won’t matter who the next head of the school system is or whether he or she is called superintendent or chief executive. Because when the board of education prefers to squabble (among its own members as well as with leadership), choosing confrontation over collaboration, while ignoring the bad actors who resist positive change at all levels within the system, the dysfunction will continue.

Mike McLaughlin, Laurel