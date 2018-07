Regarding the July 3 Metro article “Jefferson Davis statue should go, panel says”:

The anti-everything-Confederate hysteria has become a theater of the absurd. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney needs to address the needs of his public schools, which rank among the worst in the commonwealth. His priority should be the youths of Richmond; he does not need to waste time and taxpayer money on statue removal. The only “lost cause” I see in Richmond is the school system.

Claude R. Mayo, Burke