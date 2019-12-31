The evidence is on these survivors’ side. New York has reduced violent crime by more than half over the past 30 years and has reduced incarceration by more than half. Less prison and more safety can and do go hand in hand.
As someone who has survived violence, including rape, and as someone who has lost people I love to murder, I join other crime survivors in an urgent call to abandon “tough on crime” rhetoric and to embrace the kinds of solutions that have been proved to keep us safe in ways prison cannot.
Danielle Sered, New York
The writer is executive director of Common Justice.