One aspect of the outsourcing of U.S. foreign policy to private citizens such as Rudolph W. Giuliani has, I think, been overlooked. It is that these private “diplomats” are not required — or even able — to comply with the Federal Records Act, which requires all substantive governmental documents to be retained for transfer to the National Archives so the American people can eventually know what our government did. Mr. Guiliani presumably does not have a government computer or cellphone or a government email account. So all of his communications with foreign governments purportedly on behalf of the United States are not captured by any government system.