The March 22 news article “VA gears up to shift health care to the private sector” should alarm not only the millions of veterans who rely on Department of Veterans Affairs health care but also all taxpayers. The Trump administration is moving to cover private-care costs of millions of veterans, regardless of whether they have other health coverage, and without having pilot-tested its plan or even surveying its patients. VA admits to “a large degree of uncertainty” in projecting the cost, but its own lowball estimate approaches $5 billion annually. This costly leap toward privatizing veterans’ health care would inevitably take a profound toll on the capability of VA facilities to provide care to those who rely on it, most typically veterans with multiple chronic health conditions and behavioral health disorders.

Unfortunately, few if any of the specialized treatment programs VA has pioneered for many of these patients even exist in the private sector.

Ralph Ibson, Washington