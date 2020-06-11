I hope Mr. Brennan reflects not only on his treatment of the white Americans he allegedly frightened and injured, but also on the cause they were supporting. When all African Americans receive the same respectful treatment by police as he enjoyed, and what is now a privilege afforded to white people becomes a right that is recognized for all, then the struggle will be over.

Karin Lee, Hyattsville

The double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and the horrific George Floyd incident (among others) has laid bare the inherent inequality and racism that have plagued our nation from its founding, including the disregard of “all men are created equal.”

The low-hanging fruit in confronting the dilemma is police force reform and training and recalibrating the system. However, to address the structural pillars that have allowed these conditions to persist, white people have to come to grips with an increasingly multicultural and diversified society, and there have to be avenues of ceding privilege to balance the equation.

That means investing in education, retraining the workforce, embracing universal health care and access, addressing fair housing, erasing “food deserts,” teaching inclusion and tolerance and reconsidering the concept of reparations, fueled by a taxation system that is progressive and equitably redistributes resources of the most wealthy of nations.

It is time for the ship of state to change course. We will all benefit.

Raymond Coleman, Potomac

Retired U.S. military leaders are speaking out against President Trump’s politicization of the U.S. military and his threat to use it to dominate American civilians. It is crucial for the survival of American democracy that active uniformed members of the U.S. armed forces remember that their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution supersedes blind obedience to a malignant megalomaniac in the White House.

As Mr. Trump continues to divide our country and erode our democratic institutions and values, every single American military service member should recall the eloquent words of Gen. Douglas MacArthur: “The soldier, be he friend or foe, is charged with the protection of the weak and unarmed. It is the very essence and reason for his being. When he violates this sacred trust, he not only profanes his entire cult but threatens the very fabric of international society. The traditions of fighting men are long and honorable. They are based upon the noblest of human traits — sacrifice.”

