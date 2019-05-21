Alexandra Petri’s position in her May 18 op-ed, “When life begins and ends,” was wry but right-on.

I had a conversation with a “right-to-lifer” recently. I told her about my career as a public-health nurse and my emergency-room experience in Baltimore. She was a devout Christian, a teacher and a good listener, but we were way apart on abortion issues. She said, with all sincerity, “You seem like such a nice person. How can you not care about babies?”

“I care deeply about babies,” I replied. “I care deeply when they come into the emergency room covered with cigarette burns, broken legs or arms, bruised bodies or dead. I care about how unwanted and unplanned-for babies are at a high risk for all of the above.” As tears welled up in her eyes, she said, “I never thought of it that way.”

Catherine Tuerk, Washington