Chen Guangcheng’s June 12 op-ed, “China might end one of its worst abuses,” about the horrors and evils of China’s one-child policy, contained a serious error regarding U.S. policy. It wrongly ascribed U.S. inaction to the assumption that “it seems to touch on one of the hot-button issues of America’s left-right divide: abortion.”

Abortion rights activists are pro-choice, not pro-abortion. We who support access to this right have never in any way endorsed forced or coerced sterilization, abortion, birth control or any other health-care decision or outcome. To say that the pro-choice movement would hesitate to decry, oppose and work to end such anti-choice policies and actions is deeply wrong and offensive.

The writer is a former legislative representative

for NARAL Pro-Choice America, a group

that supports abortion rights.