The April 7 Metro article “Md. audit finds flaws in liquor board,” about audit-identified problems with the Prince George’s County liquor board, discussed several perceived issues related to the board’s activities. It seems to me a majority of these “problems” are reflections of the difficulty of applying government-mandated rules to economic activities. Why do Marylanders continue to believe there should be liquor boards that generally negatively affect the economics of the buying and selling of a legal product and produce an atmosphere that seems to invite corruption? Just solve all these problems by getting rid of all such ineffective government oversight of and interference in free trade among citizens.

David Griggs, Columbia