Regarding the Jan. 31 Sports article “U-Md. spent $1.57M on probe”:

Who is being held responsible for the death of Jordan McNair? As the article pointed out, McNair’s death seems to be big business for those associated with the university. The former football coach walked away with millions; the team’s strength coach resigned after getting a lump-sum payment in excess of $310,000; the athletic director and university president (who was going to retire but has delayed that) each keep contracts that pay millions; a new football coach has been hired at a salary of more than $2.5 million; also, lawyers, judges, ex-politicians, journalists and even a Redskins executive have made between $30,000 and $636,000 “investigating” the football program. In total, $1,570,000 was spent developing a 200-page investigative report, a report that had its major finding (keeping the football coach) thrown out by the president 24 hours after publication.

All this before McNair’s family has received a penny. Seems everyone is getting paid handsomely for a tragic death. And where is a good chunk of the money coming from? Maryland taxpayers and university students — the very people who are the least responsible for the current situation.

Ed Koubek, Potomac