Darren McKinney is a longtime D.C. resident who lives in Ward 7.

Unlike their counterparts in France, the District’s poor and working-class residents living east of the Anacostia River haven’t donned yellow vests and taken violently to the streets to demand relief from tone-deaf policymaking. But it’s fair to ask: Just how much more “help” from well-intentioned progressive politicians can those seemingly stuck on the lower rungs of the District’s socioeconomic ladder take before they break?

Because like climate-virtue-signaling French President Emmanuel Macron, whose planned gasoline tax hike has sparked ongoing riots, the imperious D.C. Council this month unanimously passed radical energy legislation that will, among other things, force utilities to generate all electricity used in the city from renewable energy sources by 2032. It also will penalize use of relatively clean natural gas for home heating.

“This bill is historic,” said well-heeled Ward 3 Council member Mary M. Cheh (D). “It will put D.C. at the nation’s forefront on reducing greenhouse gases. In default of the federal government doing what it should be doing, we are doing what we can at the local level to respond to climate change.”

Translation: To heck with poor folks who pay a much higher percentage of their income for energy and will soon pay even more as an inevitable result of this bill. It’s more important for D.C. progressives to signal their resistance to Trump administration policies and curry favor with green-energy lobbyists, even if nothing in our bill will have a measurable impact on global climate.

And while the District’s poor can expect higher energy bills, eager council spenders expect an estimated $92 million of additional revenue over four years from another new bill that legalizes gambling on professional sports. As with well-documented disproportionate spending on lotteries, gamblers with low incomes are likely to lose more than they can afford relative to wealthier gamblers, as loan sharks and other exploitative elements of gambling’s underworld further undermine public safety in poorer neighborhoods.

Speaking of public safety, homicides are up significantly in the District in 2018, with most of the blood spilled in largely fatherless Wards 7 and 8. Instead of forthrightly addressing the root cause of violent crime and considering policies that might encourage a restoration of the stabilizing nuclear family, the D.C. Council encouraged more chaos by decriminalizing Metro fare evasions.

Meanwhile, as poverty, crime and rising drug overdoses exact a merciless toll on the health of the city’s poor, the prospects for George Washington University Hospital building and operating a much-needed new hospital east of the river have been jeopardized in part by Council member Elissa Silverman’s (I-At Large) blind allegiance to organized labor.

Not coincidentally, Silverman also ardently supported a new campaign finance bill that limits the political spending of private-sector companies doing business with the city while leaving public unions free to contribute generously to their preferred candidates. Talk about a conflict of interest.

Add aggressive minimum-wage and family-leave laws, and the District’s reputation for hostility toward free markets and development only grows. Just ask Amazon billionaire (and Post owner) Jeffrey P. Bezos why Crystal City beat out Ward 8 in the HQ2 sweepstakes.

In any case, a recent study from Princeton University and Yale University scholars confirms that progressives are more likely than conservatives to practice the soft bigotry of low expectations, believing that minorities are less capable and in need of special help. But policies that D.C. Council progressives consider helpful aren’t making it any easier for their struggling constituents to get ahead.

So those of us who believe that cultivating private-sector jobs and growth is the best way to improve the lives of our poor and working-class residents urge Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), fresh off a landslide reelection, to spend a little political capital, wield her veto pen judiciously and otherwise work to moderate the D.C. Council’s zeal in 2019. Because all compassionate people want to see our neighbors succeed, and no one who loves our city wants to see rioting in the streets before well-intentioned lawmakers try a humber, more modest approach.