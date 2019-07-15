Regarding the July 11 news article “Pelosi’s isolation gambit leaves four liberals struggling”:

I am extremely disappointed in these four members of Congress. I very much agree with them politically and would love to see their ideas move forward, but I also understand that this takes time. What is truly upsetting is what I perceive as their arrogance. These representatives have absolutely nothing to do with the Democratic takeover of the House. They all represent Democratic districts, they replaced Democrats, and two ran relatively unopposed.

I appreciate their impatience in this horrific time in which we are living. I appreciate their honesty and determination. I don’t appreciate their lack of political savvy. Between gerrymandering, voter disenfranchisement, the electoral college and the unfair representation in the Senate, where more people voted for Democrats but Republicans are in the majority, we are fighting an uphill battle. Democrats need a supermajority to gain control. If we learn how to play the political game well, if we are patient and aligned with each other, maybe we can keep power long enough to actually make the progressive changes these women are fighting for.

Lily Walman Blank, New York

Read more letters to the editor.