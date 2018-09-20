In the Sept. 17 editorial “An e-cigarette crackdown,” The Post called the response by the Food and Drug Administration to an increase in vaping by young people an example of “what responsive, evidence-driven government looks like,” and cited the FDA’s “massive crackdown” on the marketing and sale of e-cigarettes to teenagers. But the editorial failed to consider two important events in our history: the ratification of the 18th Amendment in 1919 and the War on Drugs which began in 1971.

The first, prohibiting “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors,” created a vast illegal trade in liquor and a dangerous criminal class. Prohibition was such a failure that it required the passage of the 21st Amendment in 1933 to end it and return the freedom to choose to drink back to the citizenry. The second sent thousands of people to prison for simply possessing banned substances.

Would banning e-cigarettes result in them not being available to anyone, young or otherwise? The only solution to the problem of adolescents doing something potentially harmful is education, principally by informed parents. Government prohibitions do not and cannot work, as history has demonstrated.

David Griggs, Columbia

The writer is the Libertarian candidate for the

7th Congressional District in Maryland.